Bread 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $491.00 (BRD)

Bread (BRD) traded 14% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. One Bread coin can now be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. Bread has a total market capitalization of $735,754.14 and approximately $491.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bread has traded 76.2% higher against the dollar.

About Bread

Bread is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bread’s official website is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bread Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. Facebook | Instagram | YouTube “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

