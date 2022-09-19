Bremer Bank National Association Sells 876 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bremer Bank National Association trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 181,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,859,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,393,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,055,000 after buying an additional 952,346 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 73,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,601,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 706,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,304,000 after buying an additional 77,096 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $117.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $343.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $106.06 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.85 and a 200 day moving average of $122.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

