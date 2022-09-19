Briggs Morrison Sells 66,775 Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Stock

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) insider Briggs Morrison sold 66,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $1,615,955.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Briggs Morrison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 1st, Briggs Morrison sold 62,292 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $1,183,548.00.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.8 %

SNDX stock opened at $23.14 on Monday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.27 and a 1-year high of $25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 12.69 and a quick ratio of 12.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.63 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.03. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 17.84%. Research analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNDX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,798,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,011,000 after acquiring an additional 108,256 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,536,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,435,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,859,000 after acquiring an additional 55,180 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,432,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,277,000 after acquiring an additional 95,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 1,932,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,592,000 after acquiring an additional 976,635 shares during the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

Further Reading

