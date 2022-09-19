Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) Short Interest Down 20.9% in August

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 220,100 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the August 15th total of 278,100 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 239,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BYFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Broadway Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadway Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadway Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 161.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442,334 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 273,420 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,386,134 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 273,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadway Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.08% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of BYFC opened at $1.14 on Monday. Broadway Financial has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $4.28. The firm has a market cap of $86.78 million, a P/E ratio of 57.03 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

