Brokerages Set Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Price Target at $34.28

Shares of Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.28.

A number of research firms have commented on AHEXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Adecco Group from CHF 35 to CHF 32 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Adecco Group from CHF 34.30 to CHF 33.10 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AHEXY opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.30. Adecco Group has a 1-year low of $15.08 and a 1-year high of $27.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.55.

Adecco Group ( OTCMKTS:AHEXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter. Adecco Group had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 2.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adecco Group will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, technology consulting and talent, tech academy, digital staffing services, and talent advisory and solutions under the Adecco, Adia, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, LHH, pontoon, Spring, and Modis.

