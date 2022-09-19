Brokerages Set Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Target Price at $66.57

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.57.

ARWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 19,112 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 100,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 15,554 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,979,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,511,000 after acquiring an additional 139,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $34.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -23.37 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $26.81 and a twelve month high of $84.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.22.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $32.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.61 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.05% and a negative net margin of 61.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

