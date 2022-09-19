Brokerages Set Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Price Target at $19.63

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.63.

Separately, Citigroup cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kingsoft Cloud

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,134,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,625,000 after purchasing an additional 84,787 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 362,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 157,487 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 222.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 105,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 72,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter worth $12,773,000. 22.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud Trading Down 7.1 %

Kingsoft Cloud stock opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. Kingsoft Cloud has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $31.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average is $4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $506.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.54.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 25.43% and a negative return on equity of 20.59%. Kingsoft Cloud’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.