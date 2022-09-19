Brokerages Set Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Target Price at C$21.72

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$21.44.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$31.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Shares of TSE:TXG opened at C$9.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of C$782.90 million and a PE ratio of 4.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.39. Torex Gold Resources has a 12-month low of C$8.54 and a 12-month high of C$17.43.

Torex Gold Resources ( TSE:TXG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$299.94 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rosalie C. Moore bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$170,101.38.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

