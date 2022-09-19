Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 55,379 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,379 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $10,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GILD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after buying an additional 13,764,169 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $950,911,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 16.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,501,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,942,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820,228 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 103.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,126,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $364,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,535 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $65.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $82.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $74.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.05 and its 200-day moving average is $61.94.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 89.02%.

GILD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.53.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.