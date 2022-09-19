Brookstone Capital Management Buys 17,138 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 253,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,138 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned 9.51% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March worth $8,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at about $364,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,336,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March by 12.2% in the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 94,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 10,256 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at about $906,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

NYSEARCA BMAR opened at $31.73 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.83. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March has a twelve month low of $30.15 and a twelve month high of $35.46.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.