Brookstone Capital Management Buys 375,120 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 96.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 762,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 375,120 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.22% of Hanesbrands worth $8,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 39.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 686,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,059,000 after acquiring an additional 195,177 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 375,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after buying an additional 48,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 44,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hanesbrands

In related news, insider Tracy M. Preston acquired 3,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $28,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,080. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hanesbrands news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 30,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $259,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tracy M. Preston purchased 3,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $28,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $322,600 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

NYSE:HBI opened at $8.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.70. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.34 and a fifty-two week high of $19.54.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 79.09% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanesbrands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.73.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

