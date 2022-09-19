Brookstone Capital Management Grows Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 337,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,496 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.56% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $9,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREL. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 99.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 950.0% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:FREL opened at $26.66 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.48. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $34.94.

