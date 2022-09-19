Brookstone Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,999 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 10,908 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 9,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $793,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 183.0% during the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 97,410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,017,000 after acquiring an additional 52,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.2 %

AMD opened at $76.51 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.60 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.15. The company has a market capitalization of $123.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Stories

