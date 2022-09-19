Brookstone Capital Management Lowers Holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,910 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.63% of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1,129.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.77. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $28.05.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.