Brookstone Capital Management Purchases New Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 94,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,493,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.27% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $57,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.15 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.07. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.01 and a 1 year high of $100.21.

