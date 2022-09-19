Brookstone Capital Management Raises Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:BJAN)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:BJAN – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,515 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned 4.65% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January worth $7,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BJAN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Wealthquest Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 441,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,455,000 after buying an additional 48,970 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth about $779,000.

NYSEARCA BJAN opened at $33.05 on Monday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $37.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.01.

