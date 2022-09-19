Brookstone Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.40% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $5,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 147.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 290,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,300,000 after acquiring an additional 172,639 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1,942.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after acquiring an additional 68,834 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,877,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,671,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,259,000.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Trading Down 4.2 %

NYSEARCA:ARKW opened at $51.86 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.21. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a twelve month low of $45.10 and a twelve month high of $162.04.

