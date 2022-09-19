Brookstone Capital Management Sells 20,948 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,948 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.05% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $10,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,272,000 after purchasing an additional 32,528 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $316,000. Gunma Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,066,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $120.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.94 and a 200-day moving average of $124.80. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $113.22 and a one year high of $133.22.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

