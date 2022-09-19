Brookstone Capital Management Sells 3,190 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.37% of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF worth $4,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYK. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 154.7% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IYK opened at $192.53 on Monday. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $178.49 and a 52 week high of $215.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.68.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.