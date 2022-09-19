Brookstone Capital Management Sells 9,776 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,776 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $5,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $362,000. Tanager Wealth Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $950,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,449,000. Finally, American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of VT stock opened at $85.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.99. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $82.75 and a 1 year high of $109.39.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

