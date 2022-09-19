Brookstone Capital Management Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,140 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.22% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $7,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $82.31 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12 month low of $77.59 and a 12 month high of $106.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.07.

