Brookstone Capital Management Trims Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,239 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $6,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of IJH stock opened at $238.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.82 and a 200 day moving average of $248.48. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $218.00 and a twelve month high of $292.05.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.