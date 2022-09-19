BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Given New GBX 220 Price Target at Barclays

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 220 ($2.66) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BT Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. HSBC upgraded BT Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BT Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BT Group from GBX 290 ($3.50) to GBX 285 ($3.44) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $208.57.

BT Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BTGOF opened at $1.59 on Friday. BT Group has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $2.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.16.

About BT Group

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers landline, mobile, broadband, and TV services under the BT, EE, and Plusnet brands.

