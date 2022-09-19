BTR Capital Management Inc. Acquires 10,007 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 395,617 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,007 shares during the quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 161,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 37,340 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,733,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $565,217,000 after buying an additional 1,517,490 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at $521,788.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 2.6 %

KMI opened at $17.85 on Monday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average of $18.32.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 103.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Read More

