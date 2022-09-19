BTR Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,324 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Discover Financial Services comprises about 1.3% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $9,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,961,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,309,769,000 after purchasing an additional 351,679 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,584,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,569,813,000 after purchasing an additional 275,094 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,364,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,302,000 after acquiring an additional 360,707 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,429,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,027,000 after acquiring an additional 81,406 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,337,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,786,000 after acquiring an additional 139,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $100.91 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $88.02 and a 1-year high of $133.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 15.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.75.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.