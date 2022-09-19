BTR Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,990 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the quarter. MetLife accounts for about 1.8% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $12,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in MetLife by 11.7% in the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in MetLife by 89.5% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in MetLife by 1.8% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in MetLife by 1.1% in the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in MetLife by 3.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 128,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MET opened at $65.08 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.58. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $57.05 and a one year high of $73.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.75%.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on MetLife to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Barclays set a $75.00 price objective on MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.92.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

