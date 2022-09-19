BTR Capital Management Inc. Acquires 6,179 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,326 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $34.27 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.61. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.62.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.97%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

