BTR Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

BTR Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,358 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 469.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $78,077,721.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,399,174 shares of company stock worth $164,289,224 in the last ninety days. 43.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $68.83 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $185.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.12 and a 200 day moving average of $74.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup set a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.17.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

