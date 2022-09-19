BTR Capital Management Inc. Has $990,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,012 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 20.4% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 57.9% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.0% during the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 4.8% in the second quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.C. Financial Services Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 33.9% in the second quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.18.

IBM opened at $127.27 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.14%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

