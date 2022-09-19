BTR Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

BTR Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,177 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $335,180,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $272,262,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,963 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $99,844,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $67.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.91. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $66.97 and a 1-year high of $88.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.30.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BNP Paribas cut Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $554,798.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $554,798.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

