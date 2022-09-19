BTR Capital Management Inc. Purchases 247 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,386,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,921,000 after buying an additional 1,481,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,052,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,722,000 after buying an additional 194,143 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,228,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,033,000 after buying an additional 1,056,127 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,605,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,062,000 after buying an additional 122,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,678,000 after buying an additional 397,337 shares in the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.15.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE KMB opened at $122.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.32 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.