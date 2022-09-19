BTR Capital Management Inc. Sells 45 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

BTR Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT stock opened at $332.75 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $313.66 and a fifty-two week high of $467.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $364.46.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

