BTR Capital Management Inc. Sells 550 Shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

BTR Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. owned 0.22% of iShares US Regional Banks ETF worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IAT. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 98.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 267,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,776,000 after purchasing an additional 132,582 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 222,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,092,000 after purchasing an additional 49,574 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 465.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 43,104 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,355,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 469.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 47,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 39,489 shares during the period.

iShares US Regional Banks ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IAT opened at $52.04 on Monday. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a one year low of $47.50 and a one year high of $69.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.99.

