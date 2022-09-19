BTR Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,365 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

BTR Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,365 shares during the quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ROP. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $43,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 48.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $382.10 on Monday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $369.51 and a 52-week high of $505.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $414.13 and a 200-day moving average of $429.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.90.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

