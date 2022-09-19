BTR Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,085 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

BTR Capital Management Inc. cut its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,085 shares during the quarter. American Water Works accounts for about 1.5% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $10,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in American Water Works by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 490,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,660,000 after purchasing an additional 26,833 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Advisor Resource Council raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 2,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 848,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,194,000 after acquiring an additional 25,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $23,230,000. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Northcoast Research began coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on American Water Works to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.71.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $148.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.45 and a 52 week high of $189.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.22.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.52 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.64%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

