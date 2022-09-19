BTU Protocol Market Cap Reaches $13.85 Million (BTU)

BTU Protocol (BTU) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One BTU Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000787 BTC on major exchanges. BTU Protocol has a total market cap of $13.85 million and $4.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00118817 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005141 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005141 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.64 or 0.00861740 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,216 coins. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com/en. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest.

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability.”

