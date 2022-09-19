BullPerks Trading 9% Lower Over Last Week (BLP)

BullPerks (BLP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. One BullPerks coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0306 or 0.00000163 BTC on major exchanges. BullPerks has a total market cap of $2.51 million and $142,591.00 worth of BullPerks was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BullPerks has traded down 9% against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BullPerks

BullPerks was first traded on June 12th, 2021. BullPerks’ total supply is 295,932,540 coins and its circulating supply is 82,019,285 coins. BullPerks’ official Twitter account is @bullperks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BullPerks is bullperks.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bullperks is a community of like-minded individuals who want to leverage their power and invest together in the best projects at the same terms as VC’s. Every 2 months, the level and amounts of tokens will be reviewed and changed based on the price increase.”

