Bunicorn (BUNI) Trading 8.5% Lower This Week

Bunicorn (BUNI) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 19th. Bunicorn has a total market capitalization of $75,201.62 and approximately $861.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bunicorn coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bunicorn has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00119270 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005169 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005169 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002322 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.53 or 0.00865896 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Bunicorn Coin Profile
Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bunicorn
