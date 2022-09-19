Bytecoin Price Tops $0.0000 (BCN)

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $6.24 million and $28,541.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org.

Bytecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. Community resourcesTelegram | Reddit | Youtube | Facebook”

