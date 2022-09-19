ByteNext (BNU) Market Cap Reaches $205,631.99

ByteNext (BNU) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Over the last seven days, ByteNext has traded down 25.1% against the dollar. One ByteNext coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. ByteNext has a total market cap of $205,631.99 and $4,562.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00120144 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005121 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005120 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002324 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.75 or 0.00858852 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About ByteNext
ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio and its Facebook page is accessible here.
ByteNext Coin Trading
