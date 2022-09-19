Bytom (BTM) Price Down 8% Over Last 7 Days

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. During the last seven days, Bytom has traded 8% lower against the dollar. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $16.61 million and approximately $3.57 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00088477 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00079961 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00020754 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00030974 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00007702 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000272 BTC.

About Bytom

Bytom (BTM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 20th, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,768,827,056 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io.

Bytom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain.Bytom has been upgraded to Bytom 2.0, a PoS consensus blockchain, as opposed to from Bytom 1.0 with PoW consensus blockchain.Bytom 2.0 features a reformed economic model with lower total supply, lower inflation, and higher node rewards. Bytom 2.0 keeps expanding the use cases of BTM in governance, basic services, node campaigns and other scenarios.The token supply was reduced to 1.566 billion. The annual additional issuance was reduced to 30 million. Maximum node APR is 60%”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

