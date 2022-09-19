Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Short Interest Down 10.2% in August

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 614,800 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the August 15th total of 684,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 277,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Cadre

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDRE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadre during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadre during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Cadre by 180.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadre during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadre by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the period. 33.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadre Stock Down 2.8 %

CDRE opened at $25.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.96. Cadre has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Cadre Announces Dividend

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $118.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.56 million. Cadre had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadre will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -133.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cadre in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cadre in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Cadre from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Cadre Company Profile

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

