Cajutel Price Hits $9.22 on Top Exchanges (CAJ)

Cajutel (CAJ) traded down 13.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Cajutel has a total market capitalization of $12.46 million and $229.00 worth of Cajutel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cajutel coin can currently be bought for about $9.22 or 0.00047204 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cajutel has traded up 6.6% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00118402 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005122 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005122 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002313 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.60 or 0.00858363 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Cajutel Profile
Cajutel’s total supply is 1,780,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,389 coins. Cajutel’s official Twitter account is @cajutel and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cajutel is /r/cajutel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cajutel is cajutel.io.
