Cake Monster Price Reaches $0.0012 (MONSTA)

Cake Monster (MONSTA) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Cake Monster has a market cap of $7.70 million and approximately $23,335.00 worth of Cake Monster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cake Monster has traded up 28.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Cake Monster coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00117513 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005189 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005189 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002354 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.74 or 0.00881079 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Cake Monster Coin Profile
Cake Monster’s total supply is 7,396,843,374 coins and its circulating supply is 6,280,373,358 coins. Cake Monster’s official Twitter account is @thecakemnstr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cake Monster is https://reddit.com/r/CAKEMONSTER.
Cake Monster Coin Trading
