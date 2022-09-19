Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.51, for a total transaction of C$27,541.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$213,700.01.

Glendon Capital Management L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

On Wednesday, September 7th, Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 180,325 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.16, for a total transaction of C$930,477.00.

On Tuesday, August 30th, Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 100,000 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.67, for a total transaction of C$567,000.00.

Calfrac Well Services Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:CFW opened at C$5.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.97, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.83. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$212.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Calfrac Well Services ( TSE:CFW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$318.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$316.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post 1.0622182 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CFW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.00.

About Calfrac Well Services

(Get Rating)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.