Caliber Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 1.8% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered their target price on Danaher to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.45.

Insider Activity at Danaher

Danaher Price Performance

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $275.50 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $331.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $279.57 and its 200-day moving average is $269.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.