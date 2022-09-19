Caliber Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,372 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canandaigua National Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.7% in the second quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 18,007 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services raised its stake in American Express by 35.6% in the second quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 1,601 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in American Express by 21.5% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,688 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
American Express Stock Performance
Shares of AXP stock opened at $153.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $114.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 52-week low of $134.12 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Edward Jones raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.53.
American Express Profile
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
