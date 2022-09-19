Caliber Wealth Management LLC Sells 626 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,041 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,675 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 4.7% during the second quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,286 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Salesforce by 36.7% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,014 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 13.8% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 14.9% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,385 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $205.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.21.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $151.51 on Monday. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.56 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.79.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $438,587.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,293,815,263.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $438,587.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,293,815,263.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,033 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $176,054.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 932,210 shares in the company, valued at $158,876,550.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,849 shares of company stock valued at $12,397,285. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

