Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.50.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CLMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock opened at $16.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 2.05. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $18.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.80.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLMT. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter valued at $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter valued at $125,000. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Calumet Specialty Products Partners
Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.
Featured Stories
