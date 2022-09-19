Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Kitwave Group (LON:KITW)

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kitwave Group (LON:KITW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 345 ($4.17) price target on the stock.

Kitwave Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of KITW stock opened at GBX 152.50 ($1.84) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 172.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £106.75 million and a P/E ratio of 1,173.08. Kitwave Group has a 52 week low of GBX 129.50 ($1.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 194 ($2.34).

Kitwave Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. Kitwave Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.92%.

About Kitwave Group

Kitwave Group plc engages in the wholesale business in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Ambient, Frozen & Chilled, and Foodservice. The Ambient division supplies confectionery, soft drinks, crisps and snacks, and tobacco. This division serves independent convenience stores, vending operators, national retailers, and other UK wholesalers through a network of 6 depots.

